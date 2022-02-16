Snake rescuer Nick Evans shared details of a vine snake that found its way into a house in Westville, Durban

The homeowner was in her kitchen when the long, thin snake came slithering past her, perching on her laundry basket

Evans said the venomous reptile had probably moved into the house to get away from the outside heat

Brave snake rescuer Nick Evans was called to remove a big vine snake from a home in Westville, Durban recently.

According to Evans, the homeowner was in her kitchen when the long, thin snake came slithering past her, perching on her laundry basket before going into the passageway, where he caught it.

Nick Evans caught a venomous vine snake that slithered into a house in Westville, Durban. Image: Nick Evans Snake Rescuer/ Facebook

“I don't get many inside homes, but it's hot outside, so it's probably looking for a cool retreat,” he said on his Facebook page.

According to Kruger Park, the vine snake is also known as the twig snake for its resemblance to small branches on trees, and in some places called the bird snake for its habit of preying on small birds.

Online users responded to the post praising Evans on yet another successful rescue.

Pearl Foord said:

“That is a big snake to have anywhere in your home. Thank you Nick for the dangerous work you do to protect others.”

Sheri Fairbank wrote:

“My absolute worst nightmare!!! Any snake but these. So odd to have them indoors.”

Stacey Lynn Ross commented:

“Thank you for coming to the rescue… again.”

Karen Moodley reacted:

“Another great catch, awesome.”

Antoinette Thato Makatile Warden said:

“Westville. That's where it always happens. Snakeville. Well done.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans details catching "little" 1.8m black mamba

In a related story, Briefly News previously reported that Nick Evans, a snake rescuer in South Africa, rescued a mamba in Westville, Durban, just off the M19.

Evans shared the chilling details of the rescue on his Facebook page and South Africans are glad that they were nowhere near the place.

The mamba was found in an abandoned home hiding in a box filled with various items from previous owners. The biggest concern for Evans was the possibility of multiple snakes being in the box, a concern that he highlighted on the Facebook post.

