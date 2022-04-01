A man celebrated online with a heartfelt post about his new appointment as the voice of the station for Tru FM

He accredited his zeal and tenacity as well as his continued social media presence for the achievement

Peeps were amazed by his big deal appointment and praised him on it, while some admitted that they knew he would make it big

Sine the voice artist posted a celebratory post on Twitter where he announced his partnership with SABC radio. He shared with peeps online that he is the voice of PBS radio station, Tru FM, for the year.

He opened his post with the words:

"It is only through hard work, dedication and my presence on social media that my career has reached this point."

Sine shared how proud he is of his dedication, hard work and social media acumen, which landed him a gig with SABC radio. Image: Image:@SinemivuyoM/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps showed the newly-appointed voice of the station some love as they flooded his Twitter post with praise. Some stated that it was Sine's destiny and commended him for pushing his career through social media.

@mbuyi_shadrack said:

"Congratulations, brother! This is so well deserved. You've really put in the work and I'm certain this is only the beginning of many great things and successes."

@MashelMokale said

@chwayitabathi said:

"Congratulations, Sine. Wishing you the very best, and we're looking forward to listening to you for many years to come."

@_chuma_ said:

@KhumiHamese said:

"I knew that it was either this or those SABC radio stories. I am so so happy for you. You built your whole career just by pushing your passion on social media. Like, I'm so proud of you. It's been beautiful to watch.

