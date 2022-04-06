A video of snake that was caught between the door of a house and its frame was posted on Instagram

It showed the alert snake striking repeatedly at anyone who dared to get close to it, causing chaos

Peeps online found the clip creepy and wondered why no one thought of slamming the door to kill the snake

A video showing a cobra wedged between a door frame and the door of a house was posted on Instagram by @charminganimalsdaily. It shows people at a distance looking at the venomous snake, clearly afraid of it.

In the video, the cobra had its hood open and was striking the one filming it. The voices of petrified peeps could be heard in the background every time it struck, even though everyone had given it a wide berth.

A viral clip of a cobra stuck between a door and its frame, attacking out of fear, has peeps online freaked out. Image: charminganimalsdaily/Instagram

Peeps on Instagram felt their skins crawling at the menacing sight. Many suggested that the door could have been closed from inside to kill the snake while others admitted that they would move out.

da_god_glow said:

"I would have slammed the door on its neck."

csorensen_divinedrunk said:

"WTAF!!! Omg. I had to lift my feet off the ground in case it was slithering. The worst!!! What do you do with something like that?"

maries_ultimate_pressons said:

"Slam the door and teach it a lesson, rude."

go4_smoothee said:

"This is why I live where the air hurts my face."

bigkaios77 said:

"I am not going there, it’s his house now."

emi_carvajal said:

"I'd never pass through that door again."

Snake rescuer helps woman after snake spews venom in her eyes

Another story involving the infamous cobra had Saffas the edge of their sear. According to Briefly News, well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans once again came to the aid of a woman who had venom sprayed into her eyes.

Evans went onto Facebook and said:

“Yesterday there was an incident where a lady opened a cupboard to fetch something, but accidentally disturbed a large Mozambique Spitting Cobra, that was hiding in there. Feeling trapped and terrified, it defended itself the best way it knows how- it sprayed venom into her eyes.”

Evans added that he was five minutes away from where the incident occurred and rushed to the scene.

“It was apparently on some wires, and in its shock, fell into a bucket after defending itself. Employees at the office, where this occurred, managed to trap it by wrapping a bin bag tightly over it. I was expecting a small snake. Well, it's about 1.2m long!”

