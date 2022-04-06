A new graduate shared a snap of herself in her graduation gown on Twitter that made peeps proud

The woman's celebratory post revealed her elation over getting a degree and people shared in her joy

Peeps congratulated the lady on her new qualification while other people joked about how lazy they were to study

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Maltadi Makgotso graduated from the University of South Africa (UNISA) with a degree and published a pic on her Twitter celebration post. Tweeps were proud of Matladi for achieving excellence.

The hard-working graduate captioned her picture:

"We bagged a Unisa Degree yesterday."

Matladi proudly shared a snap of herself in a graduation gown with the revelation that she was a degree holder. Image: @MatladiMakgotso/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Matladi's Twitter post was flooded with messages of praise from Tweeps moved by her achievement. The lady was commended for being hungry for excellence while other peeps teased about how lazy they were to study.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@SiphoS120979 offered:

"Congratulations, I'm so lazy to study these days, anyone whom would like me to attend his/her graduation ceremony on their behalf? Just DM me and I will gladly accept thy degree in your absentia."

@Aaronson_drum said:

@tbletlape said:

"That’s what we celebrate, that’s what we need to hear and see, that’s progress! Congratulations."

@Shazzmahlase said:

@2thabi said:

"Congratulations, cheers to women who are smart and celebrate such things."

Educated woman shares how she managed to bag 6 qualifications before turning 30, a truly hard worker

Another story about women in excellence inspired many Saffas. According to Briefly News, Zempilo Gumede is an exceptional woman who did not let her struggles stop her from achieving greatness. Managing to get six qualifications before turning 30 is a huge wow!

Zempilo has the following qualifications; National Diploma in Language Practice - TUT, B Tech in Language Practice - TUT, Masters in Language Practice - TUT, PGCE (Senior and FET- UNISA), PhD in African Languages and Culture - UNIZULU and lastly, Advanced Diploma in Management Science DUT.

All Zempilo wants for every woman out there is for know they are capable. Sharing some motivational advice, Zempilo said:

“Today you may be doubting your capabilities because of your background, or you have loose hope because you were not accepted in higher institutions, just know that it is only a matter of time, things will come together and your blessing will be multiplied.”

Source: Briefly News