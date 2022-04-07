A clip of a cow standing on top of a truck went viral on Facebook as peeps were confused by the scene

The men who found the cow mysteriously perched on the vehicle's roof tried to get it down by prodding it

Peeps made hilarious jokes and puns about the unusual scene while others were curious to know if it eventually got down

SA Long-distance Truckers FB page baffled many peeps with a video of a cow standing on a truck. It's unclear how the cow got on the vehicle's roof and if it eventually got down but the scene inspired peeps to crack jokes.

In the video, some men were seen below, visibly confused yet also amused by what they witnessed while some tried to scare the cow to the ground using a broom.

A viral video of a cow found on the roof of a truck caused havoc online as peeps cracked funny jokes. Image: SA Long distance Truckers/Facebook, Getty Images

Peeps on Facebook were just as baffled by seeing the cow on the truck as the workers below were. This didn't stop them from cracking hilarious jokes while some wondered how it could be retrieved safely.

Phillip Yandisa said:

"The steaks are high ."

Wayne Higgins said:

"A cow standing on a horse... Looks like a circus act sounds like it too."

Oupa Mtshali said:

"That cow has a lot of beef with those guys ."

Kabelo Mpitimpiti said:

"It's a standoff, with the cow threatening suicide."

Mrlaw Tebogo Mologetso said:

"One step we having a beef stew."

Zoro Barden said:

"Someone's gonna be short on paying lobola."

