A clip of a man performing a dangerous stunt to clear a blocked water canal was posted on Facebook

It shows the man risking his life by being lowered into a hole with just a rope tied around his ankles

Peeps who were on edge while watching the clip were disappointed to see the man come back up with just a rock in his hand

A video of a man being lowered into a watering hole to unblock it was posted on Facebook. It showed the brave man being lowered into the hole with just a rope tied to his ankles and his colleagues holding onto it.

The man was later pulled back up to the surface holding a medium-sized rock that had apparently blocked the water source.

A video of a man unblocking a water canal by being lowered into a hole to retrieve a stone was posted online. Image: AK-47/Facebook, Getty Images

Many peeps who watched the Facebook video were baffled when they saw the man being pulled out of the hole with a rock in his hand. Some peeps explained that it was to unblock the water supply while others were disappointed to see the rock.

Here are some of the comments that were made:

Abi Matte said:

"I would NEVER trust anyone to this extent. His life literally hanging by a rope."

Hamide Kol said:

"Nobody understood, he had to free the canal from the stone to have water again. HE SAVES MANY LIFES!"

El Jagga said:

"That’s someone dad going on their daily chores to feed thier home.God bless every man hustling to cater for their families."

Apple Lucky Mae said:

"What they are doing? Is he risking his life just because of one stone? What a precious stone!"

Christian Mfon Jornsen said:

"Probably their only source of water and a stone is stopping them from scooping it."

Felix Owino said:

"Dear God, please protect the Boy Child."

Video of man cruising in a trolley attached to a truck on the freeway in heavy rain has Mzansi perplexed

In a similar story of a hair-raising stunt that has been caught on camera, Briefly News reported that a video gutsy man pulling a dangerous stunt as he hitched a ride on a truck using his trolley left Mzansi peeps stunned.

The clip was shared by anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) on Twitter and showed the young man seated in a shopping trolley that was attached to a truck. The guy was seen bravely cruising in the metal structure as the truck travels at high speed, in the rain on a freeway.

Saffas were left startled and with many questions concerning the man’s mode of transport and state of mind. Many peeps expressed that he had a death wish.

