A video that showed a van driver risking his life by crossing a flooded bridge was posted on Facebook and went viral for the unfortunate result

The light vehicle proved no match for the current as it swept it into the raging river below, shocking peeps online

Peeps were not amused by the driver's careless stunt, while some still managed to crack jokes despite the tension that the clip caused

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA Long distance Truckers posted a video on Facebook of a small van that was swept away by floods that washed over a bridge.

In the video, the van is seen speeding towards a bridge that was engulfed by raging waters. The van had barely made it halfway across to the treacherous passing when it got caught in a strong current and was carried into the river.

A driver who attempted to cross a flooded bridge was swept away by the strong current left in a viral video posted online. Image: SA Long distance Truckers, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Horrified South Africans expressed annoyance after watching the hair-raising clip on Facebook. Many peeps berated the driver for the poor decision, while others cracked jokes about why he would risk crossing the bridge.

Xolani Mtimkulu said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Also the speed he entered the floods with was just idiotic."

Maryanne Steyn said:

"Incredibly dumb. Unfortunately there is no medication or cure for stupidity."

Tshegofatso Boikanyo said:

"He/She didn't even last 2 seconds... I hope the driver is safe and learned his/her lesson... ."

Xau Kabird said:

"He was avoiding to meet machonisa who was following him."

Thabang Papi Trinity said:

"These NP200 drivers have become like VW polo drivers of late."

Qalingana Khumalo said:

"Some people on the roads think they know too much."

Kay-Gee Kagisho Mokgethi said:

"‍Someone once said "If a brain was an app, maybe some people would use it". Now I get it."

Truck driver crosses rapid waters with passengers on board and barely makes it across, video gives SA anxiety

Another driver risked life and limb in a river crossing that left peeps online on of their seats. According to Briefly News, a truck driver performed a daring stunt by attempting a river crossing while the waters were high. The vehicle making the crossing was filled with passengers, making the situation even direr.

The daring driver managed to make it across to the river bank, but Saffas were thoroughly unimpressed, with some calling for legal action against him.

Peeps on Facebook showed utter dismay at the driver of the truck, stating that his reckless behaviour could have resulted in tragedy. While many were not impressed by the driver's stunt, some offered opposing views.

Source: Briefly News