This week has been dominated by feel-good news and viral videos. Another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm with school kids dancing. Connie Ferguson and her daughters know how to wind down after a hectic day. One hunky dancer left the ladies hot under the collar with his sensual rendition of the trending “One Lege” challenge.

SK Khoza's viral video raised concerns among Mzansi social media. As videos of SK Khoza's wild behaviour continue to surface on social media, peeps seem all too eager to point the blame at the actor's former flame, Gogo Maweni.

1. Video of School Boy and Girl Doing Funny Dance Challenge Is a Whole Vibe: “She Understood the Assignment”

Another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

Saffas were entertained by a video of two learners doing a funny dance at school. Image: @luckkyysa/TikTok

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

2. Connie Ferguson and Daughters Lesedi and Ali Wows SA With Lit Dance Moves in New Video: “Here for the Moves”

Connie Ferguson and her daughters know how to wind down after a hectic day. The star recently shared a video showing off their dance moves.

In the hilarious video, the veteran actress, her sister and two daughters impressed Mzansi with their moves. She captioned rightfully captioned the video:

"The foolery."

3. Hunky Man Does the Popular "One Lege" Dance Challenge and Has the Ladies Falling in Love: “You Too Good”

One hunky dancer left the ladies hot under the collar with his sensual rendition of the trending “One Lege” challenge.

Ayoub Mutanda (@ayoubm_) took to TikTok to share his now-viral video, which shows him dancing to the song One Lege by multi-talented Nigerian young singer, Jay Hover. He followers the funny dance instructions and is seen bouncing his one leg and pulling funny faces before the beat drops.

Ayoub may as well have broken the internet as his post currently boasts over 3.2 million views on the video-focused social media app.

4. SK Khoza Breaks His Silence Following His Viral Video: “Some of Us Were Meant to Be Great in Another Lifetime”

SK Khoza's viral video raised concerns among Mzansi social media. The former The Queen star trended on Twitter following a viral video of the actor shouting insults at an unidentified man.

Many suggested that the star was either depressed or under the influence of narcotics hence the uncalled for behaviour. Others suggested that he needed professional help due to the way he acted.

Khoza later took to his Instagram page to react to the disturbing video. ZAlebs reports that the talented actor wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram stories. He wrote:

"Maybe some of us were meant to live and be great another lifetime, and this one is just not for us."

5. Eish: SK Khoza’s Baby Mama, Gogo Maweni Trends, SA Accuses Her of Bewitching the Actor

As videos of SK Khoza's wild behaviour continue to surface on social media, peeps seem all too eager to point the blame at the actor's former flame, Gogo Maweni.

Maweni, who's a sangoma by profession, had her name top social media trends today after it was alleged she shared a child with the actor. Old Instagram posts have surfaced online and many peeps have now interpreted her words as a clear warning to her baby daddies.

Heading online, Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux started the rumours by suggesting SK Khoza and Maweni's other baby daddy, Siyabonga Zulu were both fired from their jobs because of her bewitching.

