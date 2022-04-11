An e-hailing driver shared a brief story about how he handled getting an intoxicated woman home safely

He shared that he had picked the woman, who had been alone, up late at night when he realised she was completely out of it

The man got her home safely and Saffas lauded him for his noble act despite the lady’s vulnerability

An e-hailing driver took to social media to share his recent experience of picking up a heavily intoxicated lady and getting her safely home.

In a series of tweets, @NandePhakath shared that he had picked up the lady at Rands at around 11pm. He disclosed that the woman, who had been alone, was so out of it that he was worried whether she’d be able to make payment for the trip.

“We drove out of Khayelitsha while we having small talk then got on the N2. A few minutes later I heard snoring in the back seat when I checked she was out. I continued driving. I had the address so I didn’t need her assistance with directions,” he said.

Once they had arrived at their destination, the driver then parked at the gate of the lady’s home and attempted to wake her up. After several attempts, she woke up under the impression that the driver wanted to make sexual advances toward her.

“I told her you are in an Uber sis and she was like yhooooo. She was still very lost but she did not give me any problems. She paid me and got off. I helped her with her gate lock, after she was inside the yard I left,” concluded @NandePhakath.

While some expressed that this was a normal act in his profession, several Saffas responded to the post commending the driver for being a gentleman.

@nompumelelojac1 said:

“Thank you so much, we need men like you.”

@TailorSims wrote:

“Amazing, this legit happened to me a while back, but in my case, it was a girl from the same building that we lived in, we had a party at our place, she got too drunk so I had to kinda carry her to her flat, got there she took off her clothes I literally ran out and said bye skim.”

