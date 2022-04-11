A video of a woman and a car guard happily dancing together has been circulating on social media

The light hearted clip shows a Samantha Leonard and the man pull some funny moves together in the parking lot

The TikTok post has received a lot of love and positive comments from entertained cyber citizens

A vibey woman and a car guard spread good vibes on the social media streets with their cute happy dance in the middle of a parking lot at what appears to be a shopping centre.

The parking lot dance duo spread good feels on the timelines. Image: @samantha_leonard/TikTok

Samantha Leonard (@samantha_leonard) posted the video on TikTok which shows her and the gentleman dancing along to a pop tune Still Into You by Paramore.

The pair is seen jumping up and down and moving side to side in the clip which has over 24.5K views on the video focused app.

“I wish we could be happy like this,” Samantha titled the video.

The sweet post is not only a mood lifter, but also a reminder of the goodness that lives within Mzansi’s rainbow nation. South African social media users responded to the post with sweet and positive comments.

LaurikaLieb commented:

“Love the kindness.”

Universeheykel wrote:

“Love dit.”

Tony inch reacted:

“Awesome.”

Neilpeel13 said:

“I hope the car guard got a good tip.”

