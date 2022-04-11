A Tweep schooled people with a fight where the offender failed to give a comeback on Twitter

Some peeps didn't understand the clapback that the peep used to send his offender to the cleaners

Many of those who did understand couldn't help but cackle at the offender for failing to give a comeback

Miss Pru posted a screenshot of a fight that went happened between @trevorhlase and @RealMrumaDrive on Twitter. The close started when the latter posted a tweet asking what happened to coronavirus.

After receiving an unsavoury response from @trevorhlase, @RealMrumDrive responded:

"Wait 3 pack, I am talking to mature people."

A tweep was roasted by peeps after his remark on a Twitter post. Image: @destinyzee/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Peeps on Twitter were particularly tickled by the reference "3 pack", which is also what got Miss Pru laughing out loud.

@thechewaguy said:

"Never do the mistake of replying mean when you can't hanlde the after-heat, Twitter will mess your whole life."

@NovaNdlovu said:

@Nkatiseng_ said:

"Lmao, I got lost for a moment, but now I gerrrit."

@ThembisoNkosi said:

@07mwasidumisani said:

"He asked for it they, gave it to him 3 pack... if you don't gerit, forget abarit."

