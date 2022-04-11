A lady shared a clip of a man surfing over a flooded golf course after the heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal in an online post

The region received heavy rains that caused structural damage to property due to floods over most parts of the province

Peeps rolled on the floor with laughter as they were chuffed to see the man making good of an otherwise miserable situation

A video of a man surfing the length of a flooded golf course went viral on Facebook after it was posted by Sue Hall McLeave. This followed an extended period of rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal that caused flooding in a large part of the province.

Sue hilariously captioned the clip:

"Surfing on the golf course in this crazy weather."

Peeps were chuffed to see how one man made the best of the wet KZN weather as he surfed a flooded golf course. Image: Sue Hall McLeave/Facebook, Getty Images

The Facebook video caught the attention of many peeps who were couldn't help by laughing out loud. They were surprised to see the man surf the greens as though they were waves while some were glad to see him make the best out of an unpleasant situation.

Erica Floweday said:

"Takes all kinds to make the world go round."

SiZulu L Thando said:

"Insane ."

Dawn Mackintosh said:

"Unreal hehehe."

Lizelle van Tonder said:

"This is hilarious ."

Jenny Anderson Carstens said:

"Wow that's crazy."

Stacey Maclou said:

"Andrew Barnes people getting adventurous."

Sandy Grossmann Woods said:

"So funny."

Centurion trends as Mzansi shares funny memes of heavy rain, beyond the humour, municipality encourages safety

In similar news, Briefly News reported that over the past few days, parts of South Africa have experienced windy and stormy weather conditions with localised flooding. One such area is Centurion and the heavy downpour had residents sharing funny memes of the situation as they try to bring humour to the gloomy weather.

Most are taking to Twitter with the hashtag #Centurion resulting in the town trending. Searching for the town brings up a variety of images that give us an idea about the weather conditions. The memes, on the other hand, are comedy gold.

The Tshwane Municipality has urged all motorists to avoid low lying bridges at Centurion's End Street due to the flooding.

