A video of a cash in transit robbery which took place in Soshanguve has been circulating on social media

The clip depicts a stationary CIT vehicle being bombed at the side of the road as cash notes fly into the air

South African cyber citizens have compared the brazen crime to an action movie scene as they shared their views online

It would appear that criminals are becoming more and more fearless by the day. A video of a cash-in-transit heist was recently shared online, leaving South African online users shook at the bold manner in which it was carried out in broad daylight.

The footage was shared by online user @LeboTaus on Twitter and shows the crime, believed to have taken place in Soshanguve, shows a cash-in-transit vehicle being bombed at the side of the road.

Cash notes are seen flying into the air after the vehicle catches alight. The tweet was captioned:

“Money Heist Soshanguve edition!”

Netizens were amazed by the brazen modus-operandi and compared the crime to something out of a blockbuster action movie scene. Many also joked that most of the probably burnt during the bombing.

@K_CyberSecWrld said:

“It's the guy not moving before the car explodes for me.”

@PhulusoredgeM wrote:

“The way they cheer for crime. We are doomed soon these criminals will be coming for the community.”

@Mopedi_twiii reacted:

“South Africa ke movie hle.”

@vinnehvincent replied:

“That car hitting reverse.”

@Tsiets_i responded:

“LMFAO. Is that cash flying? so after blowing the truck they have to pick it up? Aowa.”

@Michael86259668 said:

“Hollywood has arrived in South Africa. South Africa makes real movies.”

