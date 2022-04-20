A video of kids energetically dancing to the beat went viral on Facebook as people praised them

Peeps suggested that the children open a dance school so they can share their skills with other kids

Other people lamented the fact that their childhoods lacked the element of dance that would have brought them happiness

A group of high-spirited kids set the internet ablaze with their dance moves. A video showing them jamming to the beat was posted on Facebook and went viral as it was viewed close to three million times.

In the video, the children are seen giving one another a chance to showcase their skills through a unique dance. The showmanship and camaraderie they display touched the hearts of many peeps.

Energetic kids danced to the beat in a viral video that took the internet by storm. Images: FirstNews Music Vlog/Faceook

Source: Facebook

Everyone who watched the Facebook video of the energetic kids had nothing but praise for them. People reminisced about their childhoods and wished they could add the element of dance to it, while others wished the youngsters would teach other kids too.

Here are some of the comments:

Whatmore Gunda said:

"What the world needs, smiles and happiness. Wonderful kids. Much love."

Estaleta Edwards said:

"These African kids can open a school of dancing! They bring soo much positivity and great dancing skills to us all! You guys left us speechless! Real spectacular!❤️❤️"

Debbie Dawodu said:

"This brought joy to my soul! Love them, love Africa!❤️"

Afolabi Yahya Olanrewaju said:

"I'm proud to be African, see the spirit and energy in those little girls, love you all."

Ummu Maimoon said:

"May this happiness remain forever! I miss my childhood, I wish that memory will come back I would have changed something in it."

C Kalimbo Mwero said:

"They make the dance very enjoyable. They love making us love them."

Felicity Tamangani said:

"This is our everyday life. When angry we dance, when happy we dance, when anything we dance ."

