A South African man took to social media to share just how highly he regards the Woolworths rotisserie chicken

In a Twitter post, online user @nathinice__ said the roasted bird is so good that tastes like it was raised by both parents

Many cyber citizens did not only found his opinion funny but also agreed that the meal hits just the right spot

Chicken is a table-pleaser for eaters of all ages. For one Mzansi gent, the Woolworths rotisserie chicken is the very best kind.

A local man shared a funny yet relatable comment about the Woolies rotisserie chicken. Image: @nathinice_/Twitter

Taking to social media @nathinice__ shared just how highly he thinks of it. In a tweet he said:

“Woolworths chicken tastes like it was raised by both parents.”

The deliciously tender and juicy medium chicken appears to be a firm favourite with many South Africans, as many peeps shared similar sentiments in response to the Twitter post.

Check out some of the funny and witty comments:

@MAPERSENT remarked:

“With wealthy grandparents.”

@rebmetpesvirgo said:

“That chicken has a Trust Fund and Stock Portfolio!”

@brian_lungani commented:

"Wait you share this chicken with your fam? Damn you strong. I buy 2 - one for me and one for them. This is not to be shared.”

@Mpumik10 reacted:

“Eyase lokshin mfethu, has a different taste. It might be me, but definitely ayifani taste.”

@shaunleroux1 shared:

“I love their BBQ chicken... It slaps harder than Will Smith.”

@JosephKgangyame wrote:

“Yah, Woolworths roasted chicken tastes nicer than chicken from very expensive restaurants.”

@TheRealNelly90 replied:

“Oh, that’s why ndimnandi nam.”

Nando’s shares hilarious reaction to roasted chicken dressed in foil lingerie

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously that South African online users will never miss the opportunity to poke fun at almost anything! And the official @NandosSA Twitter account is no exception.

The chicken fast-food giant responded to another user’s tweet which featured an image of a roast chicken dressed in foil that was cut to imitate ladies’ lingerie.

@NandosSA replied:

“Felt cute, might delete later.”

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the funny post and responded with related witty comments poking fun at both the chicken franchise as well as the roast chicken.

