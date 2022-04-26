A schoolboy performing in front of his school on a stage has wowed South Africans with his melodic voice

The youngster belts out a tune in front of the school assembly to the amazement of his peers and those on social media

The video gained over 81K views and over 1.4 likes on the Facebook social networking site with comments of praise rolling in

South African cyber citizens were wowed by a little boy’s melodic and captivating voice.

A video, which has gone viral, shared on Facebook by AnadaOne Clothing Company and shows the timid pupil singing a song in front of an entire assembly as his peers listen and stare in amazement.

He soon finishes his captivating performance which is met by a resounding cheer and applause by his audience.

The cyber community was just as impressed as scores of social media users gave the young lad an online ovation of praise, complimenting his natural talent.

Check out some of the positive comments:

Sayinile Mbhele Godide replied:

“He is so talented.”

UMzukulu responded:

"Bakithi ngiphelelwa ngamazwi ,lincane iciko kodwa ubuciko anabo budala."

Sfiso Dixa LoKnuka Mashazi said:

“Mnikezeni isiginxi as home studio eyoqopha.”

Lee Tee Khumalo wrote:

“Totally nailed it.”

MaJiyane KaMagolwane commented:

“Skole sangakithi phansi EMnambithi Ekuvukeni.”

Rajah Rogger Ntuli shared:

“Yakuphi lensizwa bakithi ngaze ngifika ukumu-Fearturera.”

Amukelwa Nonhle Mcineka reacted:

“Aarh bakith mfanaz.”

Local boy’s melodic cover of Adele’s Easy on Me gives Mzansi goosebumps

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a talented little boy who wowed Mzansi with his amazing vocals. The scholar can be seen singing Adele's Easy on Me in a recent video shared on Facebook by Radio KC 107.7FM. His vocal range and voice control are absolutely mesmerising.

Standing on stage in front of his peers, the little boy belts his heart out. Dressed in his school uniform, he moves slowly back and forth as he reaches Adele level notes while singing the hit song.

The video is just over one-minute long and sure to tug on anyone's heartstrings. The video gained over 180 000 views on Facebook.

