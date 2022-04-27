Three school girls with impressive dance moves left social media peep gushing over their latest video drop

Ring leader @dm_theledi took to Instagram, letting her followers know that the dance trio is back with the heat

Their loyal followers and friends flooded the comment section with all the hype, loving the fact that they are back

Dance challenges are the new thing! Three schoolgirls formed a dance trio that never fail to leave people speechless. They’ve got the moves.

Three Mzansi school girls got together and recorded a dope dance clip that set social media on fire. Image: Instagram / @dm_theledi

Source: Instagram

The trio took a little time off but they are now back and have come with the fire. Dance is a way for these young ladies to express themselves, and their followers love it.

Ring leader @dm_theledi took to Instagram with a clip of the trio’s return. Busting some catchy moves, the girls showed social media how it is done.

“The Trio Is Back Again”

Social media users hype the girls up, their dance moves are on fire

The trio’s followers were pleased to see them dancing again and flooded the comment section letting the schoolgirls know how talented they are.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@winstantnoodlee said:

“Ya'll see that white thing in my pocket? Ye.. She didn't want me to eat”

@__its.ian__ said:

“The best trio u guys are lit ”

@demmahu_moh said:

“I’ve missed you guys ❤️❤️❤️”

@dianaluka4 said:

“My favorite baby girls ❣️❣️”

@jrlettuce said:

“Nice dance better teach me some moves.”

