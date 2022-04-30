Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has overtaken Patrice Motsepe as the richest black person in Southern Africa

However, Forbe's still lists Motsepe ahead of the Zimbabwean who owns a telecom company which has performed well in 2022

The richest people in Africa remain Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer who belong the dynastic families

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has overtaken Patrice Motsepe as the richest black person in Southern Africa. He added $1.7 billion (R27 billion) to his fortune in 2022 alone.

Motsepe has been considered the richest black person in Africa since 2008. Masiyiwa's net worth now stands at $4.4 billion (R69 billion).

Strive Masiyiwa is now considered to be the richest black person in Southern Africa. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone, @MS_Sharpeville

Source: Twitter

The recent increase in Masiyiwa's net worth is attributed to the increase in the share price of his telecom company Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

However, Forbe's still places Motsepe ahead of Masiyiwa according to Business Insider. Masiyiwa announced that he was retiring at the age of 61 but still retains his stake of over 50% in his telecoms company.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Masiyiwa learned the ins and outs of running a business in his father's spaza shop before moving into the mining sector.

Masiyiwa's mom left Zimbabwe after the country gained independence, Masiyiwa trained as an electrical engineer.

The wealthiest people in South Africa are Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer.

SA slams dealings as Ramaphosa, Motsepe settle on R2m for Ankole cow at auction

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an auction featuring some of South Africa's wealthiest farmers, the president of the country and one of the richest men in the land was the order of the day at a wildlife house in Limpopo at the weekend.

The auction house belongs to none other than Cyril Ramaphosa, who, dressed casually to match the atmosphere for the events on the day, pocketed over R10 million for his Ankole, a Ugandan breed of domestic cattle.

His brother-in-law, mining magnate Patrice Motsepe, played a starring role in paving the way towards Ramaphosa's handsome takings – having bought four females cows for nearly R5 million – and paying a shade over R2 million for one belonging to Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News