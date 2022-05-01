Minnie turned heads with a recent video of her luxurious home. A video of a school girl breaking it down to the Umlando dance challenge was recently shared online and cyber citizens are loving it! An energetic man has been sighted doing some very acrobatic dance steps right inside a room that seemed too small for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Reality television stars Gash1 and Thato are serving couple goals, and Mzansi is here for it. Somizi Mohale and his estranged ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, are suing Legend Manqele.

1. Minnie Dlamini Shares a Rare Glimpse of Her Lush Home Decor: “Redesigning My Home to Reclaim My Identity”

Minnie Dlamini is giving her fans and followers the content they signed up for. The freshly divorced stunner has been trying to navigate life as a single woman after recently announcing her divorce from her former husband.

Minnie Dlamini revealed that she is redesigning her home following her divorce. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The seasoned TV presenter has been taking trips to Paris, girlcations with her friends and even showing off her sexy body in sultry social media posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Minnie turned heads with a recent video of her luxurious home. She shared that she is going through a new phase in her life; hence she felt the need to do a few touch-ups in the house to reclaim her individuality. She wrote:

"In this new phase of my life, redesigning my home has been a huge part of reclaiming my identity."

2. Schoolgirl Wows Mzansi With Dance Moves as She Does the Umlando Challenge, Video Gets Over 600K Views

The Umlando dance challenge took social media by storm at the start of this year and it is still quite the banger. A video of a school girl breaking it down to the popular jam was recently shared online and cyber citizens are loving it!

A video shows the girl dressed in her uniform demonstrating the popular dance moves as she confidently shakes what her momma gave her!

As the song goes: “Namhla Senz'umlando (Today we are making history)”, this young girl may as well have done just that for herself, as she broke the internet with her video that boasts over 600K views on Facebook.

3. Girl Runs Away As Man in Grey Shorts Scatters House With Very Nice Acrobatic Dance, Stunning Video Goes Viral

An energetic man has been sighted doing some very acrobatic dance steps right inside a room that seemed too small for him.

A little girl who was present in the room took in the moment of wild dance dished out by the man. Another lady laughed in admiration.

But at some point, the little girl had to leave the room, probably to create a little more space for the man as he jumped up and down.

4. ‘Big Brother Mzansi’: Thato & Gash1 Spend Cosy Night at a Hotel, Mzansi Loves the Blossoming Romance

Reality television stars Gash1 and Thato are serving couple goals, and Mzansi is here for it. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemates recently painted the timeline red with their loved-up posts.

Thatho took to her Instagram stories to share that they had a wonderful stay at a local hotel. The stunner shared a collage of pictures of her and Gash1 alongside a caption that read:

"Thank you, @Menlyn Boutique Hotel, for the fabulous stay."

5. Somizi and Mohale Reunite to Sue 'Somizi and Mohale: The Union' Reality Show TV Producer for R1.5 Million

Somizi Mohale and his estranged ex-husband, Mohale Motaung, are suing Legend Manqele over payment for the pair's reality wedding special, Somizi and Mohale: The Union.

The production, which was aired on Showmax, had been sold to Bar Leader TV, the same company that produced Living the Dream with Somizi. Two years after, Somizi and Mohale still haven't received what was due, so they are taking the legal route.

According to The South African, Legend’s Bar Leader TV was served with a letter of demand last Thursday, ordering him to pay up. Mohale’s lawyer first requested payment from Legend in July 2021, but the producer said he was waiting for documents from SARS.

Source: Briefly News