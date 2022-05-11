Minnie Dlamini is the talk of the town following allegations that her infidelity led to the crashing of her four-year marriage to Quinton Jones

The media personality trended after it was alleged that her soon-to-be ex-husband filed for divorce after finding out that she was having an affair

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk took to social media to weigh in on the allegations and he had no kind words to say to Minnie Dlamini

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Minnie Dlamini is making headlines on social media following cheating rumours. The stunner charted social media trends after blogger Musa Khawula revealed that her infidelity led to the collapse of her marriage.

Slik Talk has slammed media personality Minnie Dlamini for allegedly cheating on her ex-husband Quinton Jones. Image: @NgoveniSbu/Twitter and @minniedlamini/Instagram

Source: UGC

Per Musa Khawula, Quinton Jones decided to file for divorce after finding out that her wife and mother to their young son was cheating on him with Edwin Sodi.

Peeps, including Vlogger Slik Talk, shared their thoughts on the allegations, and they all slammed the Soccer Zone presenter. Speaking in a now-viral video, Slik Talk accused Minnie of marrying Quinton because she wanted his money, not for love, The South African reports.

He went on to drag the star for showing off her body on social media to try and command attention. But according to the controversial YouTuber, Minnie's graph is now too low no one cares about her "crusty legs". He said:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Minnie Dlamini in her heyday was a solid Joburg 10, one of the hottest women on African soil. Currently, she is a Gomora six, let's call her what it is. Nobody is checking her, she is not as bad as she used to be. The fact that she cheated on this man after spending all of his money is actually despicable.

“No one cares about your crusty cellulite legs anymore, nobody is checking for those legs.”

Musa Khawula trends as Mzansi shows him love for his gossip: “The word 'allegedly' does not exist in his mouth”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that no celebrity is safe when it comes to controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The Twitter account has become popular among Mzansi's social media users for sharing confidential information about celebrities.

Khawula has received tons of praise from social media users who are also hungry for the hot tea he keeps serving. As we all know, everyone, including celebrities, has skeletons in their closets, and Musa has made it his mission to bring them to light.

The blogger has released information on stars such as DJ Sbu, Mihlali Ndamase, Pearl Modiadie and Somizi Mhlongo, and he recently set the streets on fire with Minnie Dlamini's cheating allegations.

Source: Briefly News