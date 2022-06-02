A brave woman took a stand against a man who was trying to force her into physical relations in order to save her business

Namhle Noyi shared her story on social media, letting every woman out there know that it's okay to say no

The people of Mzansi were disgusted by what had happened but so proud of the young woman for taking a stand

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Patriarchy still runs strong in Mzansi, with many women becoming victims of discrimination and abuse. A woman sadly lost her business after she stood up for herself by refusing to sleep with the shop owner.

Namhle Noyi took a stand and step against GBV by telling a man "no" even though she knew it would result in the loss of her business. Image: Instagram / @namhle_n

Source: Instagram

Many women are forced into heartbreaking situations as they have been made to believe that there is no other way for them to survive other than at the hands of a man and his control.

Namhle Noyi is a female entrepreneur who stood her ground when a man was trying to undermine her and manipulate her into doing something she did not want to just to save her business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She is the owner of a salon and is a self-taught make-up artist who also manufactures hair weaves. She leased a shop from a man who recently tried to force her to have physical relations with him.

Taking a leap of bravery in order to let other women out there know that it is okay to stand up for themselves, Namhle shared her story on social media. She shared footage of an altercation she had with the shop owner after he made passes at her and her staff members.

Namhle was not about to sit back and let this man treat women like they were pieces of meat that he had the right to. Yes, she lost her business over it, however, Namhle feels she has won a small battle for women.

Babes, your bravery is inspiring!

People thank Namhle for taking a stand against gender-based discrimination and violence

The comment section of Namhle’s posts were filled with heavy messages from people angered by what she went through, but also proud of the courage she had to say no.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@brown_eyed_girl said:

“Respect sisi, you blossom even more.”

@Milisa Roxanne Zozo said:

“I’m truly sorry, you’ll definitely find a better place.”

@Lelethu Stephaans said:

“God will give you something bigger and better ❤”

@user2543063835911 said:

“Send the previous videos to Operation Dudula. They will deal with him. Sorry yeva.”

Brave guys stands up to GBV after hearing neighbour attack his partner

In other GBV news, Briefly News reported that a young man shared with Facebook's ImStaying how he managed to stop an abusive man from doing further harm to his girlfriend by going over to their apartment and threatening the man who was hitting his woman.

"Imagine it's 3:10 AM and the guy upstairs who has a flat ontop of mine is beating the he'll out of his girlfriend. They are so loud and the noise is so ridiculous, the crying, floor banging and banging of the bed and stuff breaking woke me up.

"I put on my track-pants and went and knocked on their door. I was hurt not only by gender based violence but also by the fact that they woke me from my sleep."

Source: Briefly News