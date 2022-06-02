A Gauteng-based woman is set to summit Kilimanjaro and hopes to raise awareness about the medical care gap facing people with cancer and ostomies

Lerato Monyatsi, who is a passionate hiker and colorectal cancer survivor herself, will start her trek on 2 June and aims to summit the mountain within 8 days

The mom-of-one has also started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds for the medical care, treatment, and support of both stoma and cancer patients

An avid hiker from Krugersdorp in Gauteng is set to take on Mount Kilimanjaro in support of patients with cancer and ostomies, which CANSA notes are medical pouches inserted in the abdomen to collect waste.

In a post shared on Facebook, Lerato Monyatsi noted that she will start her trek up Kilimanjaro on 2 June and hopes to conquer Africa’s highest mountain in 8 days.

An inspiring Gauteng mom has today started her hike up Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for cancer and ostomy patients. Image: Lerato Monyatsi/Facebook.

“I have been so anxious to share the news because this journey feels so surreal and the purpose is bigger than me. I’m leaving the country on Tuesday evening, 31 May 2022 and I am heading out to climb Kilimanjaro,” she posted.

The mom-of-one is passionate about hiking with a purpose, founding an NGO called #SkirtGirlHiker, which aims to restore dignity to stoma and cancer patients.

“My foundation will attempt to raise funds in aid of medical attention for colorectal cancer patients and access to medical care and supplies to ostomy patients,” the post continued.

Conquering cancer

The 41-year-old’s passion for patient care arose after she was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2020, which led to her losing her colon and becoming a permanent ostomate, Krugersdorp News reported.

“After I confronted this stage 3 colorectal cancer mountain and survived it, I felt the urgent need to create awareness about this type of cancer and what being an ostomate means,” she said.

Lerato said that during her cancer battle, she noticed that many patients did not have access to affordable medical care, which led her to start the foundation.

“Being an avid multi-day hiker, I felt my ostomy gave me another chance at living life to the fullest while making an impact on the lives of those less fortunate,” she added.

The explorer has since started a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, aiming to raise a minimum of R20 000 for the organisation, with over R2000 garnered thus far.

