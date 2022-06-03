Popular TikTok user Malcolm Wentzel took to the app to share a video appealing to netizens to share it as widely as possible

In the clip , he is heard asking Tesla CEO, Elon Musk , to buy Eskom following his expensive purchase of Twitter recently

, , The post comes after the many loadshedding struggles in Mzansi as the electricity provider continues to be constrained

Social media sensation Malcolm Wentzel had South Africans laughing out loud after sharing his bright idea on how to solve this issue of loadshedding in Mzansi.

Taking to TikTok, he shared a video of himself asking netizens to share his video as far as possible in hopes that it would reach the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

TikTok Star Malcolm Wentzel has appealed to Elon Musk to buy Eskom. Image: Patrick Pleul - Pool/Getty Images, @malcolm_fkn_wentzel/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

In the clip, Malcom said that if Musk was able to purchase Twitter for billions of dollars, then he can buy Eskom as well.

He humorously captioned the video:

“Problem solved.”

Briefly News previously reported that Eskom recently issued a statement saying that its systems are constrained. The state-owned power utility stated that while it does not anticipate that loadshedding will be implemented, it has warned that rolling blackouts could come into effect at short notice.

Eskom says should it experience further breakdowns, loadshedding could be implemented between 5pm and 10pm on Thursday, 2 June.

Many social media users agreed with Malcom’s funny solution in response to the TikTok post:

John commented:

“HE MUST BUY SOUTH AFRICA.”

Ntobeko Max replied:

“Surely Eskom will be cheaper than Twitter.”

sphamandlamntwana1206zul said:

“Eskom trembling when hearing this.”

SLM wrote:

“Why are you making me laugh! ANC will not be happy if Elon musk bought it.”

Owen Ferreira shared:

“Yes, this man is brilliant, as South Africans we must do this.”

World's richest man loses R197 billion in a day amid Twitter takeover row

In another story, Briefly News reported that the world's richest person, Elon Musk, has lost $12.3 billion (R197 billion) in one day amid the Twitter takeover row.

Bloomberg reported that Musk lost $49 billion since he launched a bid to acquire Twitter in April 2022. Musk's Tesla Inc. recorded a slump of R197bn in one day as he tweeted about his political switch from Democrat to Republican.

He said that Environmental Social Standards (ESG) is a scam and changed his mind to support Democrats.

Source: Briefly News