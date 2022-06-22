Nick Evans had his hands full with a baby black mamba and was a little surprised to see the tiny critter

Explaining that mamba babies normally hatch early on in the year, Nick said seeing one this size at this time of the year is rare

The people of Mzansi made it clear that no matter the size of the snake, if it's a black mamba, they are running

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans was surprised to see such a small black mamba at this time of the year. However, Nick was pleased nonetheless and showed off the feisty little thing on social media.

Mzansi snake rescuer Nick Evans caught a baby black mamba in Dawncliff and was surprised by its tiny size. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Source: Facebook

According to Nick, black mamba eggs hatch around February/March and grow pretty quickly. So, when he caught one that was not even 60cm in length, Nick was pretty surprised.

Nick took to his Facebook page with a clip of the tiny black mamba, which had a feisty nature. He explained that the small ones are normally sassier than the adults only because they are more scared of the outside world being so small.

“They grow quickly, generally. I was surprised that this one was still less than 60cm. At this size, they're always more grumpy than adults! In saying that, they're just more terrified.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi made it clear that in this case, size does not matter

The fact that Nick referred to this black mamba as “cute” had many tripping. Peeps do not care how big or small it is, a snake is a snake and it is a no from them.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Darryl Spires said:

“Only you can use the words black mamba and cute in the same sentence.”

Alva James Stanley said:

“Hi Nick, is a bite from this baby capable of serious consequences if you are bitten?”

Lindi Swales said:

“Typical grumpy teenager...”

Karen Moodley said:

“Definitely a lil rascal, but deadly nonetheless.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans shares terrifying post about black mamba found inside Durban couple’s bathroom

In related news, Briefly News reported that finding an intruder in your home is terrifying, but so is spotting a black mamba crawling through your bathroom window! Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans, shared a photo sent to him by a local couple who were startled when they found a black mamba crawling inside their home through the bathroom window.

In a Facebook post, Nick wrote:

“I received this photo earlier today, taken by @Chistie Naomie Everton Oosthuizen, in Queensburgh. She and her husband were having lunch when they heard something fall in the bathroom."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News