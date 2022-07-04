A video of a skinny gent running with great energy on a treadmill has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows him taking off his hat as he picks up his pace and mirrors how a tsotsi would do it if he were running away from trouble

South African social media users couldn’t help but poke fun and respond with banter at the hilarious TikTok video

The first time running on a treadmill may be a bit intimidating, especially when you’re still trying to figure out how to work it.

One Mzansi gent, although initially worrisome, soon got the hang of it and his run on the workout machine left cyber citizens in stitches.

Saffas couldn't help but laugh at they way one man ran on a treadmill. Image: @smereling/TikTok

A video was posted on TikTok by @smereling and shows the man being encouraged by his friends to get on the treadmill and seems him begin to run as he picks up his pace while rocking only socks on his feet.

He is seen running with great energy and even taking off his hat. His body language during the workout mirrors how a tsotsi or thug would if he were running away from trouble and his friends can be heard laughing out loud.

SA online users were left just as amused by the footage as they took to the comments to respond with banter:

Chillies Khumalo shared:

“I know that kind of run‍ from somewhere, very familiar.”

Ongezwa commented:

“When he took off his hat...”

Rato wrote:

“Why egijima njengesgebengu.”

user1160068704558 responded:

“Ujimela ukuyobaleka namafone abantu.”

Rodney Thibedi Mahlo replied:

“I was waiting for him to fall.”

Gman_dirango99 said:

“Ungath ugijima ngama battery.”

Man runs for his life after mocking parents for preaching about unsafe areas, gets chased by thug

In another story, Briefly News reported that social media users were left amused after posting a video running for his life in regret after poking fun at some childhood advice given to him by his parents growing up.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Mzansi Savage and shows the man recording himself walking on a dirt road mocking how his parents used to warn him about walking in dodgy areas.

He indicated that they were being dramatic as he laughed it off before a man is seen following him from behind. He quickly picks up his pace and begins running with great speed before the video ends.

