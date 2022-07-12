A South African netizen took to social media to ask the cyber community how much they usually tip at restaurants

He also shared photos of two bills he recently paid at an eatery which revealed how much he paid for gratuity

His questions sparked varying reactions from netizens who have different views on the payment etiquette

A Mzansi man took to social media to ask a conversation-starting question about tipping your waiter or waitress after enjoying a meal at a restaurant.

Twitter user @KingMax0814 posted a tweet featuring two images of bills he paid at a local eatery recently. In the first image, he shows a bill for R67,90 with a R100 bill (R32,10 tip) and in the second image, he shows that he paid R150 for a R96,80 bill (R53,20 tip).

He proceeded to ask:

“How much do you usually tip?”

South African social media users had different views on the matter in response to the tweet. While some advocated for generous tips, as many waiters depend on them, others simply expressed that they tip what they can afford even if it is a meagre amount.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Noma10973797 said:

“I’m sorry to sound mean but mina I tip if I can… sometimes I don’t... they’re doing their job mos. Nobody gives me a tip for doing my job.”

@ChivazveBrian commented:

“Sorry to laugh guys, but as black people we got a lot to learn, seriously... simple humanity is still far from us. A simple 10 per cent to someone who gave you a good service while you're sitting down hurts that much... I don't blame those guys, they ignore us and rush to white patrons.. sies.”

@Tsietsi_Mohale wrote:

“My problem has been the fact that customers are expected and sometimes forced to tip while the employers go unchallenged for not paying their restaurant employers a living wage but restaurants are full and making profits. We go there to eat just like we go buy bread at the shop.”

@CeeYaNonoise replied:

“Usually R50 cash... I don't eat more than R500 and I give cash cos some restaurants don't give the waiters their full tip amount when you swipe.”

Mzansi reacts to waitress who got 100% tip for best service

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman has inspired many on social media circles after issuing a 100% tip to a waitress who served her at a restaurant.

According to a post on Facebook by ImStaying, the woman tipped Nqobile Makalulubear Ngobese of R975 two days ago. Ngobese says she always pushes to give her customers the best service and she has thanked the lady for making her day.

