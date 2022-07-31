A local hip-hop artist, Blavck Bruce Wayneh, is giving back to the community and helping some special needs children feel loved and supported

He spend the day with the kids and entertained them, he enjoyed the experience so much that he hopes take his plan further

Bruce wants to find a bus operator that would sponsor him and other artists to tour and visit special needs schools

Local hip-hop artist Blavck Bruce Wayneh has reached out to a group of children with special needs and organised a soup kitchen.

He visited the children, spent the day with them and entertained them. He felt that the kids weren't getting the love and support from the community.

Blavck Bruce Wayneh visited some special needs children and spent the day with them. Photo credit: supplied

Bruce enjoyed the experience so much that he is planning on taking his soup kitchen and the road along with other upcoming artists.

He hopes to find a bus company to sponsor him and a couple of artists and DJs to tour and showcase their talents.

Originally from the small town in Pretoria called Mabopane Bruce is an independent artist but he's putting so much effort to put his name on the top, he used to host hip hop sessions every Sunday to help artists who never performed before to get the spot and get used to performing.

He used his spear time he used to do rubbish cleaning to fundraise for his music video shootings and to get studio time, he tried to do a soup kitchen and it became a success but he didn't do it again he did it once because he was taking money out of his pocket to buy everything and to make it happen.

Bruce is planning on dropping his third EP soon, Dark Knight Rises and hopes to launch his career to new heights.

