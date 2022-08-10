A considerate and thoughtful Lebanese woman has gone viral for making 140 shawarmas for people in need

Surthany hejeij followed a recent TikTok challenge involving wasting food but decided to put a more humanitarian twist on it

Commenters applauded the woman for being so kind and also expressed how more should be done by those who are privileged

Surthany hejeij went viral for making 140 shawarma for those in need. Images: Surthany hejeij/ TikTok

Source: UGC

A considerate woman has gone viral on TikTok for making 140 shawarmas for people who are in desperate need of food in Lebanon.

In the video, Surthany Hejeij highlights a recent TikTok challenge involving people wasting a ridiculous amount of food based on what they like to eat.

The charitable lady stands in front of a stove preparing to do something similar to the other TikTok videos she showed when a righteous epiphany hits her about helping those in need.

Several pictures of starving and helpless children rush the screen when she suddenly decides to help others. She expands the small pot she was going to put the food in and begins cooking up a storm.

In a flurry of events, the honourable lady makes 140 pieces of pastry for the 140 shawarmas she is going to make. Once finished, the video shows her handing out the shawarmas to the disadvantaged people of Lebanon.

Denizens of TikTok commended the lady for her public-spirited act and how she is different from other viral TikTokers:

Angie said:

"All these tiktokers waste food for a view and you are doing it to feed the hungry. Thank you, you're a beautiful soul."

Sha? >< mentioned:

"Look, friends, there are still good people in this world."

MN007 commented:

"Finally... if the rich started caring about the poor, im sure we can solve famine and starvation."

Cristian stated:

"We need more people like her in this world."

jannicaflyn13 mentioned:

"Beauty with a purpose and a heart."

• || ON said:

"You're such a good samaritan!"

