1. Mzansi TikTok Star and Domestic Worker Thembi Gets Saved by Employer Malcolm When the Debt Collectors Call

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi had her employer Malcolm Wentzel cover for her when debt collectors called regarding an outstanding amount on a clothing account. The relationship these two share has Mzansi cracking!

Malcolm Wentzel saved his domestic worker Thembi from the debt collectors and she was lapping it up. Image: TikTok / @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

While the Wentzels are known for making Thembi’s life easier by treating her well, paying her a good salary and even getting her a car, Malcolm was not about to let her get away with this one too easily.

Malcolm posted a clip in which he recorded Thembi as he sat on the phone with the debt collectors. Apparently, they have been calling him every day and he is now gat vol.

2. Katlego Maboe’s Baby Mama Monique Muller Seemingly Throws Subtle Shade at Him: “Truth Always Prevails”

Monique Muller seemingly fired shots at her ex-lover Katlego Maboe when she shared her two cents on the Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard matter.

The stunner headed to the streets soon after Katlego Maboe's return to the popular show Expresso to share a lengthy post about how the media can be coerced to convince people to believe lies. Although Monique's post was aimed at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Mzansi believes she was also throwing shade at her baby daddy.

3. Woman Celebrates 40th Birthday by Buying a New Mercedes SUV, Mzansi Peeps Feel Inspired

A woman recently celebrated her 40th birthday by buying a sporty, sleek, bright red new 4x4 Mercedes-Benz and shared the video on TikTok.

The lavish-looking lady, Mrs Biyela, can be seen elegantly waltzing into the pristine-looking dealership in and silky black dress, wearing red heels in the TikTok video.

Once inside, she is greeted by a stand with a paper that says:

"Congratulations Mrs Biyela, welcome to the ROLA family."

4. Woman Who Once Had 10 Cars Tells the Story of How She Lost It All and Is Starting Over, Mzansi Weighs In

A young Mzansi woman by the name of Mokgadi Rameetse went viral on social media after sharing her eye-opening and relatable story.

With many people I f South Africa coming from homes where their parents did not have the opportunity to run businesses and money is a new thing, they were not taught lessons that could have saved losses.

Mokgadi had 10 lush cars and a thriving empire until it all came crashing down. She bought her first car at the age of 28 and did not stop.

5. Kelly Khumalo Responds to Viral Video of Primary School Children Bashing Her, Throws Shade at Their Parents

Kelly Khumalo has hit back after a clip of primary school kids shading her went viral online. The singer took to her timeline to respond to the "distasteful" video.

The Empini singer savagely shaded the pupils' parents when she reacted to the clip. In the clip filmed inside a classroom, the kids sing about how they don't like the singer because of the alleged crime she committed.

Taking to Twitter, she shared a clip of her daughter, Thingo, reading a book. According to ZAlebs, Kelly Khumalo captioned her post:

"Y'all think y'all are destroying me but y'all are destroying the future of your children."

