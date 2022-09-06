A video of a group of delegates from an unidentified African country unveiling an odd-looking bridge was shared online

The clip has been shared numerous times and shows the group cutting a ribbon fastened on the structure before it comes tumbling down

Amused netizens could not help but poke fun at the whole catastrophe and questionable infrastructure project

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

When it comes to bizarrely hilarious incidents – Africa is the gift that keeps on giving!

A video of a group of officials unveiling an odd-looking bridge structure has been doing the rounds on social media, leaving many netizens bursting into tears from laughter.

Netizens couldn't help but laugh at a bridge that came tumbling down seconds after being unveiled. Image: @Fentuo_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The footage shared by Twitter user @Fentuo_ shows the official standing on the bridge before a woman armed with scissors begins to cut the red ribbon fasted on either side of the structure’s rails.

As soon as she snips the ribbon the entire structure collapses down sending all the delegates down with it. They can be seen in a frenzy as they try to grab hold of anything stable to avoid possible injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A man standing nearby can be seen assisting the woman to safety during the scramble.

While the incident was very concerning, many cyber citizens could not help but poke fun at the whole catastrophe and questionable infrastructure project.

Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

@BrainsDaFellow wrote:

“Sad everyone is focusing on saving the women. As for the man he no dey matter. Men have been fighting battles like this for long. No one cares about us. Sad reality.”

@ClementMayor said:

“They cut the only thing holding the bridge together .”

@simplymona_be commented:

“The man was trying to escape and the woman held him back .”

@JAtulim reacted:

“I suspect that this is a movie.”

@bold_bliss replied:

“They will build rubbish project and be commissioning here and there.”

@BlesynAffia shared:

“They left the man for the woman.”

SA throws shade at video of Cyril Ramaphosa fixing pothole in Mpumalanga

In another story, Briefly News reported on a video, Cyril Ramaphosa fixed a pothole in Delmas, Mpumalanga, that made Mzansi peeps unmoved.

@RealMrumaDrive shared the clip on Twitter where Mzansi netizens expressed their issues with how the pothole was fixed and the ANC's notorious history of service delivery.

According to News24, Ramaphosa was at Botleng township in Delmas, Mpumalanga, where he participated in an ANC campaign to provide service delivery to communities in need.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News