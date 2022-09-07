The former finance minister was out to shock again, and this time, he shared his cooking process, which left Mzansi peeps astonished

Tito has a well-documented track record of unorthodox ways of cooking, sharing strange methods of cutting vegetables

South Africans had a good laugh and were astonished by the way the money man decided to cook his steak

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Tito Mboweni is back with another cooking adventure, but this one is his strangest yet. He shared the process of cooking a steak and shocked netizens with his vegetable slices.

Tito Mboweni astonished South Africans with his cooking methods and large vegetable pieces. Images: Tito Mboweni/ Twitter, Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The former finance minister shared his proud accomplishment on Twitter, where many South Africans flooded the comment section with tips and cooking suggestions.

Tito is no stranger to the kitchen. He has a knack for posting what he gets up to with food, and it's usually peculiar.

This time around, he attempted to TV braai a steak, which brought about many criticisms because South Africans don't usually TV braai things, and the steak is far from the heat source.

The steak wasn't the only star of the show, as Tito added in his notoriously large cuts of vegetables, including heaps of garlic. Netizens across Mzansi had a lot to say about the meal, with many giving suggestions and side-splitting jokes. See the responses below:

@Comrade0072 shared:

@KingJayZim commented:

"The element is 1kilometre above the steak, Bra Tito."

@MarcusPapiah1 asked:

"Don't u have a stove?"

@KgapholaBM posted:

@Gamede_SC tweeted:

"The garlic is visible Governor, no need to look carefully✊"

@MLANDO60870174 said:

"This stove looks very dirty."

@MnisiPununu shared:

@THE_RED_KAI suggested:

"Preheat this oven for 20 mins first. Seal the steak on the stove on HIGH on both sides. Brush with butter and put in the oven for 10 mins or more."

Tito Mboweni has chicken soup for dinner, people of Mzansi are wondering if the former minister is on diet

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on South Africa’s former finance minister Tito Mboweni, the people of Mzansi believed he might be on a diet after he dropped a picture of himself eating soup for dinner.

While soups can be a delightful treat in winter, the people of South Africa are not quite sure that it qualifies as a whole meal. So, when Tito showed a bowl of soup for dinner, people were wondering what is up.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News