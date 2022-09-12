South Africans had a good laugh online when they saw a clip of an old man puffing hubbly in the club

The clip has brought out a massive conversation about women dating older men and what that actually entails

Peeps shared memes and jokes about the strange situations, while some commented on how it's not right to record others

South Africans gave hilarious reactions to a video of an old man puffing away at some hubbly in a club.

A senior citizen smoking hubbly in a club has caused laughs in Mzansi and has raised some eyebrows. Images: @Carolinerathabe/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Carolinerathabe shared the clip on Twitter, spreading like wildfire across the popular platform.

The short clip shows the rather large old man just sitting in the club smoking on hubbly, but the lady sitting next to her is what raised eyebrows for many peeps.

The suspicious nature of the setup has caused many to ask what's happening, with the large majority believing that the lady is a sugar baby and the man is a sugar daddy. This type of pairing isn't all too unique in South Africa.

The topic of blessers and "blessies" is a well-talked-about in the country, with many young ladies shacking up with far older men because they have more resources at their disposal, and others do it to escape poverty.

Peeps had a lot to say about the topic, with some busting out hilarious jokes while others showed concern for the young woman. See the responses below:

@SisterOgoo said:

"Going to public places with your sugar daddy <"

@wordlife1022 commented:

"She looks scared thou."

@mckobola mentioned:

"The things these girls put themselves through?"

@JMachwisa posted:

@Sibuzakes shared:

" I have so many questions mara let me Thule."

@prow_II said:

"She looks young and intimidated by these men."

@StephenThapelo2 posted:

@EmkayMncedisi commented:

"This is where the danger is."

