Snake rescuer Nick Evans found a massive snake skin in the ceiling of a Durban home that a plumber reported, which shocked folks online

The snake was found when a plumber tried to do some service on a geyser, which gave him a huge shock

Peeps commended Nick for his bravery, and many gave some funny comments on how they would feel if it happened to them

Finding a snake in your home is terrifying, but finding snake skin without the snake makes it even more ominous. A plumber experienced this while trying to fix a geyser, which resulted in Nick Evans finding the skin for himself in the ceiling of a Durban home.

Snake Rescuer Nick Evans found a massive snake's skin after a plumber had previously stumbled upon it. Images: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The veteran snake rescuer discovered the remnants of the danger-noodle next to a geyser once the plumber had called and suggested that it was trying to keep itself warm in a Facebook post.

The skin apparently belongs to a black mamba and was measured at 297cm. The snake itself wasn't found, and that particular house he visited had prior black mamba problems, a problem that no one would ever want.

He ended the post by stating that house calls about snakes in ceilings lead to nowhere because of how fragile and hot the ceiling is and that finding a spotted bush snake means you will just have to live with a slithering house guest.

Peeps had a lot to say about the finding, with many being shocked at the snake, while others made witty remarks about the situation. See the comments below:

Di Bester commented:

"Run forest run."

Derek Devine mentioned:

"We have had a resident boomslang living in our ceiling for about 10 years now. Haven't heard a rat since "

Ntate Moloi said:

"I don't think I would be able to sleep in that house "

Lyn Rutters shared:

"That's a big guy."

Bharath Bhagwan posted:

"That homeowner won't be getting visitors any time soon."

Clive Honman asked:

"How does one snake proof your roof?"

Carla Parr commented:

"That's a nope from me... I'll pack my bags and move out."

Desiree Human Cook mentioned:

"Love spotted Bush snakes. They eat geckos. They can live in my roof anytime."

