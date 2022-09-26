Mzansi is having trouble coming to terms with an old Nissan bakkie doing 200km/ph on a highway

Folks were also worried about the man filming the Nissan, seeing that he was driving at the same speed

The clip has left peeps within the country very worried about both cars, with many pointing out the cameraman didn't have his seatbelt on

Some peeps in mzansi really love their speed. This was the case for a Nissan bakkie that was doing 200km/ph on a highway, which made peeps deeply worried about the reckless driving.

South Africans were shocked by a man recording a Nissan bakkie doing 200km/ph while not abiding by safety laws. Images: CihatDeniz, Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

@kulanicool posted the video online, and the Twitter post was flooded by car enthusiasts and curious South Africans wondering why someone would drive at such speeds.

Mzansi's petrol heads have a knack for driving at insane speeds. Even within suburban and quiet streets, a car quickly accelerating from a stop sign to the other end of the street is commonplace. However, a car driving at such speeds in the clip raises some eyebrows.

The video is brief and rather pixelated, but what is quite apparent is the flashing seatbelt sign on the cameraman's dashboard and the 200km/ph on the speedometer.

Peeps had a lot to say about the clip, and many showed concern about the speed of the drivers. See the responses below:

"Yeyi, these cars were going quick fast in a hurry."

"The seat belt is flashing ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

"So this guy drives 200km/hr without fastening his safety belt "

"Speed kills."

"Lol, I wonder which car was he in?"

"Is that a seatbelt light? "

