Mzansi Can’t Deal With Old Nissan Bakkie Doing 200km/Ph on Highway, Peeps Worried: “The Seat Belt Is Flashing”
- Mzansi is having trouble coming to terms with an old Nissan bakkie doing 200km/ph on a highway
- Folks were also worried about the man filming the Nissan, seeing that he was driving at the same speed
- The clip has left peeps within the country very worried about both cars, with many pointing out the cameraman didn't have his seatbelt on
Some peeps in mzansi really love their speed. This was the case for a Nissan bakkie that was doing 200km/ph on a highway, which made peeps deeply worried about the reckless driving.
@kulanicool posted the video online, and the Twitter post was flooded by car enthusiasts and curious South Africans wondering why someone would drive at such speeds.
Mzansi's petrol heads have a knack for driving at insane speeds. Even within suburban and quiet streets, a car quickly accelerating from a stop sign to the other end of the street is commonplace. However, a car driving at such speeds in the clip raises some eyebrows.
The video is brief and rather pixelated, but what is quite apparent is the flashing seatbelt sign on the cameraman's dashboard and the 200km/ph on the speedometer.
Peeps had a lot to say about the clip, and many showed concern about the speed of the drivers. See the responses below:
@The_Mbu15 shared:
@thee_adv commented:
"Yeyi, these cars were going quick fast in a hurry."
@BudaJakalas said:
"The seat belt is flashing ♂️♂️♂️♂️"
@M_AirX_0 posted:
@bangisisi1 mentioned:
"So this guy drives 200km/hr without fastening his safety belt "
@MushebaM3 shared:
"Speed kills."
@Tycoon_T asked:
"Lol, I wonder which car was he in?"
@NathiNice62 also asked:
"Is that a seatbelt light? "
