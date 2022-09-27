KZN snake rescuer, Nick Evans was recently called out to Queensburgh for a black mamba capture

In a Facebook post, he shared that the homeowners had noticed their cat in the passageway intently staring at something in the bathroom

Evans was able to successfully catch the feisty snake which had managed to slither and hide under the bath

The heat is bringing out the snakes which can only mean exciting rescues ahead for KZN snake enthusiast, Nick Evans.

He recently received a call from a Queensburgh resident who had spotted a black mamba in their bathroom to try to cool down from outside heat.

Nick Evans was given a hard time by a feisty mamba that had slithered under a bathtub. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

According to Evans’ Facebook post, the homeowners had noticed their cat in the passageway intently staring at something in the bathroom. That's when they noticed this snake.

“When I arrived, it was hiding under the bath. Imagine relaxing in the bath, and this came up to say hi? Would be interesting. I was so, so glad the homeowners called when they saw the snake,” said Evans who has been kept quite happy with snake calls for rescues as of late.

Evans admitted that the small mamba, which was just under a meter and a half, was quite a feisty one.

He also stressed the importance of contacting as soon as possible after spotting a snake to ensure he can make a successful rescue.

Mzansi netizens were left quite impressed by his skills and showed Evans love on the Facebook post.

Charmaine D Saunders shared:

“Thank you Nick for your prompt response. I am grateful to my cat for pointing it out to us.”

Carol Snyman commented:

“Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer clever owners too to listen to what the cat is telling them!”

Faith Thornton reacted:

“Wow be safe out there .”

Gcinithemba Hlongwa wrote:

“I would have soiled my pants.”

Melissa Holder responded:

“Please don't say many more to come, I'll be worried sick about my kids at home. And I know we got this one and we try our best not to go anywhere near that area.”

Ann Evans said:

“Clever cat to keep a distance. We take care of a forest cat colony & they always alert us of snakes. Love your posts Nick.”

