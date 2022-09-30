An unorthodox man advised peeps online to remove their emails from their CVs, leaving folks deeply confused

Having it on a resume is essential for a business to contact you if you are selected, and without it, acceptance wouldn't be possible

South Africans online gathered their collective heads to try to figure out why they had to remove such important information

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

An unorthodox man took to the socials to advise peeps to remove their email addresses from their CVs. The comment left South Africans deeply perplexed.

An out-of-the-box thinker advised folks to leave their emails out of their CV, confusing peeps with his unorthodox remark. Images: @SithaleKgaogelo/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The baffling man goes by @SithaleKgaogelo and shared the strange opinion on Twitter, where peeps started adding even more ridiculous suggestions to the mix.

An email address is necessary for an employer to contact you once you have been selected for a job. Your future boss will definitely not give you your job offer via a messenger pigeon, so reasonable alternatives should be suggested.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

On closer inspection of the tweet, the unique but funny man did give a hilarious reason by stating:

"Employers will think you're desperate for the job. You must be inaccessible."

Peeps across South Africa were curious about why he said it, but others quickly caught on to the rouse. See the responses below:

@DjMjora asked:

"Eh banna, why?"

@Aviwe_ii said:

"Infact let's stop creating CVs "

@AsemahleOmhle posted:

@Israel71005257 commented:

"Every day we are told to remove something from the cvwe gonna end up submitting blank paper muci ‍♀️"

@mickeydedrinker mentioned:

"Next time you'll say 'Please to send CV's if they wanna hire you they'll come and fetch you at home.' "

@MamTebbie shared:

@Mothusi_Sly_286 said:

"Everyday we learn what to remove on CVs We going to hand in blank pages one day."

@Beaumpho commented:

"Don't remove your email. Most employers require evidence of processes. People miss their call but will always find the email sent to them."

Video of school boy and girl doing funny dance challenge is a whole vibe: “She understood the assignment”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm, and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News