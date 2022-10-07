Snake rescuer Nick Evans pulled out a black mamba caught between some roof tiles while wearing flip flops

The conservationist told a detailed and exhilarating story about how the snake travelled through the ceiling of the home he was called too

The thrilling tale brought many curious South African eyes, and some even asked the reptile handler where he got his bravery from

KZN-based snake rescuer Nick Evans pulled out a black mamba stuck between roof tiles while wearing flip-flops in an epic story he shared online.

Reptile conservationist Nick Evans pulled out a black mamba caught between roof tiles while he wore flip-flops. Images: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The tale was quite long and detailed, explaining how the danger noodle ended up in the ceiling in the first place. Nick Evans shared the story on Facebook, drawing curious eyes who were astounded by his bravery.

The post begins with the snake rescuer heading back to the house he was called to. It was very hot. He had been working on a section of a roof when the homeowner's son heard it moving over the ceiling board.

The chase ended when Nick found the tail end of the snake sticking out through a wall. A lot of manoeuvring was done to pull it out, but it eventually worked.

Peeps were enthraled by the story and commended Nick on his bravery. See the responses below:

Geoff Burgess said:

"Well done for the brave work in difficult circumstances."

Yves Scholten mentioned:

"You're doing great work. Keep it up!"

Brenda Nichole Webb commented:

"I get nervous just reading your posts. Stay Healthy Nick!"

Al Paterson shared:

"A tug of war with a mamba! You are amazing!"

Linda Hammond posted:

"Sounds like a hair-raising catch Nick, well done on a great save, flip-flop king."

Nirvana Mahadeo Subramoney said:

"How do u not be afraid? How are you so brave? I don't know how to begin to tell my kids how to react if they encounter a snake and we live in Queensburgh, and I'm so paranoid all the time "

Thelma Mac Dougall mentioned:

"Well done! Perseverance paid off."

Hermi Avenant Wildenboer commented:

"You are the bravest man in the world "

