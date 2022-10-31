Mzansi peeps were humorously bummed at the government for not giving them R1.5k for spotting pit bulls in people's yards

A post had been circling social media accounts but was later verified as a scam, crushing SA netizens' hope

Folks across the country shared their opinion about it but mostly dished out hilarious comments and jokes

South Africans were bummed at the government for not giving them R1.5k for spotting houses with pit bulls in their yards in an apparent scam that circulated social media.

Mzansi peeps were bummed at the pit bull spotting hoax, and SA cracked jokes. Images: Damon Parker, 500px, Tara Gregg, EyeEm/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, this news was made by a super suss government account with no verification and claimed to offer peeps R1.500 if they spotted pit bulls in other people's homes.

The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) stated that the post was a scam and urged individuals to be very careful about letting peeps in their houses who pretend to be part of the SPCA. This news comes off the back of the call to ban pit bulls.

The petition for the ban has now reached over 37 000 signatures after a young boy passed away from a vicious pit bull attack. Many still believe that the breed should be allowed to stay in SA.

Comments from TimesLIVE's Facebook page show a myriad of hilarious comments as well as serious takes o the matter. Read the responses below:

Rebaone Mohutsiwa said:

"And I already identified 8 houses, R12K in bonuses now the government is jealous."

Phillip Yandisa mentioned:

"I gave up on the money the minute they said I must bring the Pit as evidence "

Jan Venter commented:

"The question that should be asked is who is responsible for homeowners keeping pets to protect the lives of their families and property."

Jason Olyn shared:

"There goes my opportunity of becoming a millionaire "

Keneilwe Motau posted:

"And I was ready report my uncle's pit bulls ‍♀️‍♀️"

Wendy Brown said:

"Leave pit bulls alone arrest bad owners."

Amelia Buchler Kotze mentioned:

"Rather give a reward for reporting dogfights!"

King Denny EX commented:

" I was left with only 2 houses to afford an iPhone 14."

Eddie Sithole said:

"There goes my December budget... I had identified 13 houses already. "

