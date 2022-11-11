Benele Dlamini is a talented artist who shared his dreams of making art for a living and talked about his dreams

The creative is self-taught and hails from Eswatini and said he had an affinity towards art since a young age

The imaginative gent shared his aspirations for the future, which included him having his art shown internationally

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Art is an amazing form of self-expression and creativity. No one would understand this better than Benele Dlamini, a talented artist who dreams of using his art to make a living.

Benele Dlamini shared his inspiration and dreams for making art for a living. Images: @Benele_Jeffrey/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Benele_Jeffrey sat down with Briefly News to answer questions through Twitter and gave interesting answers to our questions. The gifted dude introduced himself, stating that he was a self-taught artist who hails from Eswatini and expressed how he had always loved art as a kid.

Benele has been at the art game for quite some time, and when asked about his artistic origins and inspiration said:

"Since I can remember. I took it more seriously however, when I finished school in 2015. I'm inspire pretty much by everything I see, hear, touch. I love drawing faces though, I'm fascinated by them."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

He also claimed that many South African celebrities formed part of his inspiration, citing Boity as a big inspiration because of her love for his work.

He stated that he has also interacted with a list of popular SA celebs on Instagram, who have acknowledged his work and have shown him some love. He dreams of making a living from his art and having his work exhibited internationally.

Benele also mentioned that the quality of work is very important and to:

"Work hard and you'll always be ready for any opportunity when it comes."

Young woman with beautiful penthouse excitedly decorates Christmas tree, won’t let anyone steal her joy

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that one young lady is getting into the festive mood early this year and posted a video of herself decorating a beautiful white Christmas tree in her stunning home.

The 25-year-old made it clear that she doesn’t want anyone writing unsolicited comments about it being November and too early to start putting up decorations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News