A video of a little boy showing off some killer dance moves before going to school has been circulating online

The footage shows him in his uniform as he expresses that he has to start his day with a young jive

He proceeds to do his dance with great energy, winning over 3,7M views and the love of many netizens

One energetic and charismatic boy has won over scores of fans with his upbeat personality and love for amapiano music and dance.

Identified on TikTok as @bhutiomdala02 the young man has gained a lot of traction through his cute looks and vibey videos of him dancing and singing.

One young chap has taken social media by storm with his fire dance moves and adorable personality. Image: @bhutiomdala02/TikTok

Source: UGC

One of the latest clips, which has gained over 3.7M views, shows him dressed in his school uniform as he tells his viewers he’s on his way to school but needs to drop some dance moves first before he starts his day.

The chap proceeds to turn on the radio and demonstrate a fire dance routine as he dances to amapiano in the most adorable manner.

“Peep this before going to school nje ngami. Dropping a performance soon,” the TikTok post was captioned.

The entertaining video has gained a lot of traction and love on the social media streets, with many netizens taken aback by how adorable @bhutiomdala02 was.

Check out the clip and the comments below:

S.eemah_ reacted:

“Washa nana.”

user@Percular said:

“Ingathi uzothi "yim u Jub Jub swidi lamaningi".”

Mantando Njinji wrote:

“Ukhulile akahambe ayosebenza sejayva kanje.”

kwanelecibane00 responded:

“Ai mina ngimbona efana no MARAZA☺️.”

@Zinhle wrote:

“WADLALA BHUTI OMDALA,”

Gee’s Mobile Trade said:

“Ngcela ninciphisela ubhut omdala iblukwe .”

mpilo_44 replied:

“Sibadala sibancane.. .”

Young boy melts hearts with carefree, offbeat & funny amapiano performance

In a related story, Briefly News reported that amapiano tracks are making young kids lose their minds all over the country with trending dance challenges. A little boy gave his family a karaoke show in the living with a good old TV remote as his mic and sang his heart out.

The adorable boy committed to his raps and hysterically danced offbeat to the music in the video posted by @s.h.o.d.e.n.

His heartfelt performance warmed people's hearts on TikTok, and many joked that he looked happy like drunk uncles at family events.

Source: Briefly News