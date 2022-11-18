If you are smoking weed in your private property, be sure to let the wind know it needs to behave

Apparently people who need to smoke a J are now complaining about the smell whofting from chilled neighbours

Mzansi citizens feel the Karens should sit back and breath it in because they clearly need to chill

Some Mzansi citizens are suggesting that those complaining about neighbors weed smells should probably smoke some themselves. Turns out, letting your neighbors sniff your supply is an offense.

If you like to smoke a little weed in the comfort of your private property, be sure to contain the aroma. Image: Getty Images

Mzansi citizens have the privilege of enjoying cannabis in the comfort of their private properties, however, if you pull a Cheech & Chong, Karen’s have the right to complain.

IOL News reported that a legal personal, Simon Dippenaar of Simon Dippenaar & Associates, weighed in on a case where a woman was complaining about weed being smoked by a neighbor’s employee which she could smell.

Dippenaar explained that while no cannabis laws were being broken, an environmental law was.

“Section 35(2) of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act 39 of 2004 requires an occupier of any premises to ‘take all reasonable steps to prevent the emission of any offensive odour caused by any activity’ on their premises. ‘Offensive odour’ is defined as ‘any smell which is considered to be malodorous or a nuisance to a reasonable person’.”

The publication shared the news on Facebook and got some wild responces from Mzansi citizens. The general consensus is that boom doesn’t smell bad and that people moaning should breath in a little harder, lol.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

Carlo Carlo said:

“Lol weed smells nice, neighbors love it ♂️”

Sara-Jane Briggs said:

“This is so pathetic. There aren’t enough people who care enough in the government about REAL issues. Jesus take the bicycle - this place is beyond help.”

Grayson Beare said:

“Roll one for your neighbour.”

Mpho Raphulu said:

“My neighbor always does braai and the smoke comes to me. Where do I complain? Marijuana I have no problem because it can do the same favor.”

David Derick Smith said:

“Pathetic argument. Let the smokers smoke.”

Patrick Sipho Njova said:

“No worries then the complainant must bring the smelling as a proof to court. I think we'll waste Court's times with this nonsense. I don't eat pork & my neighbors when cooking it smells in my house how does one control the smell?”

Snoop Dogg allegedly employs a full time marijuana joint roller for R54k a month: SA reacts: “I want that job”

In related news, Briefly News reported that American rapper Snoop Dogg loves weed so much that he always wants to have a supply. The star reportedly employs full-time staff who ensure that he is always sorted.

The Drop It Like Its Hot rapper always posts about it smoking weed on social media, talks about it in interviews and even raps about it in his songs but people never really understood how far he can go to get a smoke.

According to The South African Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr, parts with a whopping $40K to $50K a year to pay his marijuana blunt roller. The news was shared by @Uberfacts on Twitter.

