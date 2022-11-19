A heartwarming video of a father playing with his baby touched hearts on social media and sparked positive reactions

The video has since gone viral and reached over four million views and seven hundred thousand likes

In the comments section, people gushed over the dad and baby moment, One person said: "My ovaries can’t handle this beautiful moment right now"

A hilarious but adorable video of a little boy laughing uncontrollably as his daddy played with him and also his reaction when mommy got in and interrupted their bonding session, left people talking.

The baby's mother, @charity.chanel, shared the video on her TikTok account, showing off her baby's cute giggles.

While other people speculated about what they thought the baby was saying when the mother walked in, others said mommy's feelings were probably hurt by the little man's funny reaction.

@genivevevavance said:

"My feelings woulda been so hurt...like real bad."

@Nannyrude:

"Oh my That look up n down she gave mom, how dare you disturb us "

@Tiffani Hunter-Monique also said:

"Lol he was like, “Ma’am I’m hanging with my homie. You need something?”

"He’s like…”shouldn’t you be making a bottle or something”. ," Nannerz Bumbuh said.

@juanitahope680 wrote:

"He like Mommy don't you have something else to do other than intervene in what me and daddy have going on over here? "

