Screenshot. Image: @burryofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

Love is beautiful, and social media users never shy away from embracing it.

@burryofficial took to her TikTok account and shared a beautiful video of the days leading to her beautiful engagement day. The couple met on Tinder and a few months later got engaged.

In the video, @burryofficial reveals the beautiful ring, but her girlfriend is too occupied to even notice it. According to the video, she did this for a couple of days as she was clearly still gathering the courage to finally ask the love of her life the big question.

The clip has reached over twelve million views on TikTok and more than two million likes.

In the comments section, @Sarah wrote:

"The more I watched, the more I knew that ring was perfect for her. she has an ️aesthetic ️"

@TripleDeez also wrote:

"Can we just appreciate how much the ring & box matches her aesthetic?"

@KATE:

"Yay yay yay! Congrats! I met my husband of 2 years on tinder and he is truly one of the best good ones "

"The ring and ring box are amazing!" @Victoria commented.

