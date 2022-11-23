A young man who was spotted walking with swimming flippers left people talking on social media

The video, which now has almost forty thousand views on Twitter, made rounds after @jah_vinny_23 shared it

South Africans have since taken to the comments section to react. One person said: "He lives in centurion this one"

Image: @jay_vinny_23/Twitter and Getty Images

Source: UGC

He did not only cause a stir on social media but also turned heads in CBD, as seen in the video. People found the entire situation hilarious. One person captured it on camera and had the rest of Mzansi laughing online.

@jah_vinny_23 shared the video on Twitter with the caption: "When you have an interview at uShaka Marine."

People had a field day in the comments section as others were speculating where this happened, and others were cracking jokes and laughing at the video.

@Waltersonboy wrote:

"Ama cramps athini at the end of the day."

@Tlago946992631 said:

"Sometimes do the unodinary nd see how the world would react to that."

@DJ_Bhudha said this is definitely in Newcastle. He wrote:

"Kuse Newcastle phela la noma kungathiwani "

"Niggaa wanted to make a good first impression ," @busiwakho wrote.

Source: Briefly News