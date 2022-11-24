Some Saudi Arabian football fans celebrated their team winning, with one dude going as far as taking a door off the hinges

The team had a surprising victory against Argentina in a recent world cup match, which shocked most of the world

The video brought laughs to South Africans who adored the chaotic energy and shared jokes about it

Some overzealous Saudi Arabian football fans celebrated their national team's winning, which involved a dude yanking a door off its handle.

A super excited Saudi Arabian fan took the door off its hinges in celebration. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter, Cavan Images/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@kulanicool shared the chuckle-inducing clip that starts with the beginning of the chaos as the fans jump around and shout in excitement. The Twitter post continues with the peeps going wild in the well-lit room.

A surprising victory

The clip was most likely recorded when Saudi Arabia had an unexpected win against Argentina in the Qatar World Cup. Most people expected Messi to steal the show but were shocked that the Saudis did what they did.

The jumping continued, but one of the dudes got too excited and ripped the door off the hinges with minimal ease. The joy in the room was so intense that most of the peeps didn't even notice that the door was gone.

South Africans couldn't help but cackle at the video. See the comments below:

@lucky_dybala said:

"Is Saudi Arabia vs Argentina "

@Omabhachi mentioned:

"Suddenly, the guy became a Tarzan, some kind of a Hulk... Just wondering wat the others said later."

@TlouMoshe commented:

"He killed me that one "

@Slahlamatente posted:

"The whole door out "

@fgwebster shared:

"Hugged him on his way back "

@Sbongiseni_07 said:

"Muhammad literally saying. 'Get out of here' "

@JJ_Diewewes mentioned:

"Don't mess with them..."

@MothebeThebi shared:

"Football can conjure up emotions that can never be explained or witnessed before. This is heaven! They cannot just believe what is unfolding before their eyes- it is as if their television is spewing out some spell to plunge them into this ridiculous state of excitement "

Source: Briefly News