Mzansi praised the party and chilled spirit a man showed when he accidently kicked another dude's drink

The gent who had his alcohol messed with wasn't happy at all, and many suggested that he was ready to fight

South Africans expressed their desire not to have any problems when partying and praised the dancing man's action

Mzansi had the back of a man who accidently kicked a dude's drink while dancing, causing the visibly upset gent to stare at him angrily.

South Africans were impressed by a man's ability to defuse a tension-filled situation and to party on. Images: Jose A. Bernat Bacete, Alberto Guglielmi/ Getty Images

zwide127 shared the clip online and tagged @mr.msane.sir, who is the supposed man in the viral clip. The TikTok was well received by Mzansi peeps who didn't like aggression and unnecessary fighting at groove.

Chilled times at groove

The video racked up tons of views, clocking in over 10 million, which is incredibly impressive for viral standards. The common theme among folks in the comment section is people don't want to have altercations at a party. They also pointed out the dude wanted to fight.

Some folks also pointed out that something worse than a fight could've happened and said he should put problem-solving in his CV. See the comments below:

uKholo said:

"He looks disappointed that he got a new drink He wanted a fight."

Thepza mentioned:

"And after accidentally spilling the guy's beer, he apologized and gave him another beer. That's how problems should be solved, not with violence."

molekoitebogeng commented:

"That's problem-solving at the highest level, didn't even spoil his dancing "

user6059168067254 posted:

"So I'm watching this video, and I'm trying to figure out how he spilt his drink..."

_TwinOne shared:

"An example of how customer service should work "

Bohlale x Wizdom said:

"Best way to end things before a family mourns a child because of Liquor."

Shugacane mentioned:

"I and my broke friends will definitely resort to violence coz we won't have beer to spare "

Maboys commented:

"I don’t understand people who fight when someone dropped or spills your drink by mistake."

