Mzansi domestic worker, TikTok star Thembi, and her employers, the Wentzels, have had the people of SA crying, laughing, in shock, and all the feels.

Thembi and Malcolm's bond has thousands of Mzansi citizens with hearts bursting. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

There is no denying that Thembi and her extended fam have won the hearts of Mzansi with their special bond and memorable moments. Seeing how Thembi is treated like family has left many with great respect for the Wentzels.

Briefly News has enjoyed following their antics, and so have our readers. Here are just four memorable moments we covered this year:

Thembi Ubisi, TikTok sensation, gifted car by Malcolm Wentzel

The popular boss-employee duo Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi marked a remarkable milestone back in 2020.

Malcolm Wentzel, @WentzelMalcolm, took to Twitter to share some great news; he bought Thembi Ubisi a car after giving her driving lessons.

TikTok star and domestic Thembi gets called out by employer for over R5k in fines, tells him to “sort it out”

Malcolm Wentzel found out that his domestic worker Thembi had racked up over R5k in traffic fines on the car that he bought her. Confronting her, Malcolm caught the moment on camera, and Mzansi is here for it.

Malcolm shared a video on TikTok showing him confronting Thembi about all the fines. Being the chill person that she is, Thembi just tells Malcolm to “sort it out.”

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi rejoices as Malcolm returns her car from the panel beaters

Thembi got caught out by her employer Malcolm Wentzel for bashing the car that he bought her. Being the amazing man that he is, Malcolm got the car fixed, and old Thembi couldn’t be more grateful.

Mzansi TikTok star and domestic worker Thembi gets saved by employer Malcolm when the debt collectors call

Thembi had her employer Malcolm Wentzel cover for her when debt collectors called regarding an outstanding amount on a clothing account. The relationship these two share has Mzansi cracking!

Malcolm posted a clip in which he recorded Thembi as he sat on the phone with the debt collectors. Apparently, they have been calling him every day, and he was now gat vol.

