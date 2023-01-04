A Mzansi man took to social media to share how R25 300 went missing from his bank account recently

According to his post, the amount was stolen from his account and TymeBank said they were not liable for the error

Although some netizens sympathised with the man’s loss, others responded with differing views

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An upset man took to social media to air his frustrations online after he lost R25 300 from his bank account.

A man was left shocked and frustrated after losing R25K from his bank account. Image: @juristicpilot/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Twitter user @juristicpilot took to the bluebird app to warn netizens against banking with TymeBank after they refused to provide him with an explanation on the missing funds.

“My money R25 300 was stolen from my account & @tymebankza say they are not liable. YOUR MONEY IS NOT SAFE WITH @TYMEBANKZA move to another bank,” @juristicpilot wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens responded to the tweet with differing views as some provided solutions on how to approach the issue, while others disagreed that TymeBank was the only financial institution capable of the error in question.

@gwexe_bongani replied:

“This once happened to me and my bank refunded me. Surely @tymebankza should have looked at the behaviour of your account prior to this. If you never transferred money at night, why now, if you never transferred big amounts before, why now. Sorry.

@KCxMU_Supporter responded:

“Can’t they track who/which bank the EFT was made to? Surely they can check that since it wasn’t a CashSend or anything like that, but it was a transfer from your account to another.”

@juristicpilot commented:

“They can. They just don't want to in this case.”

@DiGaverG said:

“Tymebank access controls on their online banking are very tight and reliable. .”

@Dodlonkie replied:

“Same thing happened to me 2021. I'm sorry.”

@hloniiiiiii responded:

“Been saying they not a real bank.”

Woman gets scammed out of R1M by man she met on dating app who promised her wealth

In another story, Briefly News reported that connecting with potential love interests online can be fun and exciting for young people, but it can also come with potential risks.

A lady met a man from Sandton, on Tinder whom she started chatting to on WhatsApp unaware that he’d rock her life and put her in great debt.

Speaking to W24, the woman disclosed that during their conversations, he told her that he had been praying for her financial situation as he could tell she was always broke.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News