Mzansi ladies at netball camp decided to record a Bhepha challenge, and it has gone viral

TikTok user @yellow.mellow.asf_real shared a video of one of her white friends trying to do the Bhepha challenge

Mzansi loved the girl's enthusiasm and how innocent the laughter in the background was

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sports camps are always lit! A group of young girls on a netball camp recorded one of their white friends doing the Bhepha challenge, and her attempt has gone viral. People are living for her energy!

TikTok user @yellow.mellow.asf_real shared a video of one of her white friends trying to do the Bhepha challenge. Image: TikTok / @yellow.mellow.asf_real

Source: TikTok

It is no secret that white people who have rhythm are rare. This babe was a total team player, and it was done all in the name of fun!

TikTok of white girl doing Bhepha challenge goes viral

Netball camp looked like it was a vibe! TikTok user @yellow.mellow.asf_real shared a video of one of her friends trying to do the Bhepha challenge, and her dedication is everything!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sis really did the most, and the laughter was just the cherry on the cake. Take a look:

Mzansi love the energy the young girls were serving

Some admitted that the girl didn't do all that bad. But seeing them all laughing and having a great time was what truly had people loving the clip – innocent fun. Luckily, the netball camp was mentioned because some peeps thought this was a prison.

Read some of the comments:

@S.ebaaa_x said:

"That’s how you can tell that the camp was too good!"

@Puleng Koko said:

"She has the head movement on point."

@Tsatsi Tsotetsi said:

"She does it better than me, shame."

@dot.calm_sa said:

"I thought this was a fancy prison."

Flawless village girl slays Bhepha challenge, Mzansi declares her the internet's girlfriend

In related news, Briefly News reported that still think the slay queens are wearing lashes, weaves and heels? Well, this natural beauty might change your mind. TikTokker @creamy_xoxo3 is a mission girl representing natural beauty, and Mzansi is in love.

When she took her shot at the viral Bhepha challenge, over 200 000 netizens paid attention. Some were quick to fall in love with the flawless beauty.

Not only did she kill the challenge, but she also proved that in Africa, you don't have to look far to find beauty. Our cities and villages are full of stunning women, and the TikTokker had netizens falling over their feet. If Mzansi had their way, she would get a modelling contract.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News