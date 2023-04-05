A lady decided to set up a romantic picnic for her man and share the process on TikTok

TikTok user @marekakarabo shared a video showing how she transformed her lounge into a stunning and romantic floor picnic

Mzansi women were all over the idea but sad that African men are not down for this

One lady showed the world that men deserve a little romantic floor picnic with rose petals too! Her sweet setup left people praying for someone to surprise them like this.

Often the small, thoughtful things have the most significant impact. While not every man will ask for a mushy rom-com-type date, they secretly want one.

TikTok user @marekakarabo shared a video showing how she transformed her lounge into a stunning and romantic floor picnic for her man. She went all out; rose petals, chocolate-covered strawberries, the works!

Sis made it clear that her man deserves the world, and this is just a special something to thank him for being him. Take a look:

Mzansi women wish African men would be down for this

The date had many Mzansi women highlighting how they'd have to date another race for this to be possible because SA men of colour will not even RSP, lol.

Read some of the comments:

@annie435 said:

"Every single thing about this video is beautiful."

@bunnyboo4410 said:

"I need a white man honestly I also want to do this but the Zulu man am with might even not attend."

@GabsDidIt said:

"I love how he’s perfectly hidden behind the roses."

@user5021387772994 said:

"This is so cute, I really Wana try it but I'd still have to have pap on the beautiful round black plate yho haa sihamba sitshata."

@jackpot6876 said:

"I want to date someone who actually makes me want to do these things."

@Nono said:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

